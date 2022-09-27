Advertisement
Russian exodus shows no signs of abating as the Ukraine war threatens recruits

  • The mass exodus comes as Putin’s government tries to energize Russia’s faltering offensive in Ukraine.
  • The exit of military-age men began shortly after Putin ordered the mobilization of more troops.
  • Images show a large number of vehicles at Russia’s border crossings with neighboring Georgia and Mongolia.
The flow of Russian men of fighting age attempting to flee the country continued on Tuesday, amid fears that the government would soon close its borders to stop those attempting to avoid President Vladimir Putin’s draught.

The mass exodus comes as Putin’s government tries to re-energize Russia’s flagging offensive in Ukraine, and appeared poised to annex four occupied territories where referendums on Russian membership were being held.

The exodus of military-age men began shortly after Putin ordered the mobilisation of additional troops last Wednesday in order to retake control of Ukraine. Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s defence minister, stated that 300,000 people would be recruited.

However, uncertainty about who will be called up and when has resulted in nationwide protests, violence at draught offices, sold-out flights, and chaotic scenes at border crossings.

A large number of vehicles appeared to be lining up at Russia’s border crossings with neighbouring Georgia and Mongolia, according to new satellite images released Monday.

Maxar Technologies, a U.S. defence contractor, said its imagery from Sunday revealed a large traffic jam at the Upper Lars border crossing between Russia and Georgia, which likely extended beyond the 10 miles that the satellite could capture in a single image.

According to Russian state news agency Tass, approximately 3,600 passenger cars were waiting to cross into Georgia on Tuesday.

