Russians flee to the border during the conflict in Ukraine

However, miles-long lines of vehicles, including men trying to flee the fighting, have formed along the Georgian border.

One of the few nearby nations that Russians can visit without a visa is Georgia.

Since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization on Wednesday, which could see 300,000 people called to battle, lines have built up at border crossings.

Reports of males of combat age running away, according to the Kremlin, are overstated.

Some people traveling into the neighboring nation have gotten around traffic jams and a prohibition on foot traffic by using bicycles.

One of these individuals, who wished to remain unnamed, told Nina Akhmeteli of the BBC that he had been waiting since Thursday at 9:00 local time (05:00 GMT), and that he had finally crossed over toward the end of the day.

Another man described a 12-hour wait and stated that he left Russia to finish his studies due to the partial mobilization.

One of the few nearby nations that Russians can visit without a visa is Georgia. "I will break my arm, my leg, anything to evade the conscription." Visas are required for travel to Finland, which is located 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from Russia. Finland also recorded a spike in traffic throughout the course of the night but said it was still at a tolerable level.

After the military call-up was issued, ticket costs for other places that are reachable by plane, including Istanbul, Belgrade, or Dubai, skyrocketed, with some places selling out completely. The price of remaining flights to non-visa locations can run into the thousands of euros, according to Turkish media reports on a significant increase in one-way ticket sales.

The interior minister of Germany said on Thursday that her nation would welcome Russians who were trying to avoid the draught.

Departures threatened by “extreme repression,” according to Nancy Faeser, would be protected after security checks on an individual basis. Taking a contrasting stance, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and the Czech Republic declared that they would not provide asylum to Russian refugees.

