Ryan Grantham gets life in prison for killing his mother

  • Ryan Grantham played Jeffery Augustine on the teen drama Riverdale.
  • He shot his mother, Barbara Waite, in the back of the head as she played the piano.
  • The 24-year-old said that he did it because he was mad at her.
Ryan Grantham, an American actor, has been given a life sentence for killing his mother, Barbara Waite, in 2020. He admitted to killing her and pleaded guilty.

The 24-year-old actor who played Jeffery Augustine on the teen drama Riverdale was given his sentence on Wednesday at the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver.

After being charged with first-degree murder at first, he admitted to second-degree murder.

Prosecutors also said that he had planned to kill Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada.

The court heard that Grantham shot his mother in the back of the head as she played the piano in their home north of Vancouver. He said that he did it because he was mad at her.

