Hala Al-Tuwaijri was previously the secretary-general of the Family Affairs Council.

She will replace Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, who held the position of chief of the commission.

For the first time in Saudi Arabia, a woman has been appointed as the Chief of the Human Rights Commission, according to Middle East Monitor, citing the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA). King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a Royal Order to appoint Hala Al-Tuwaijri to replace Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad. Prior to this position, the woman served as the secretary-general of the Family Affairs Council since June 2017.

While the commission claims to be an independent organisation free of governmental influence, the Monarch chooses the chief and all members are appointed by the President of the Saudi Council of Ministers, which is ultimately decided by the Royal Order.

The head of the country’s human rights watchdog is a minister. The commission’s outgoing chairman has been appointed as a ministerial adviser to the Royal Court.

Andalou Agency reported that, excluding Al-Tuwaijri, 12 women served on the council during Al-tenure. Awwad’s

The Saudi Kingdom denies all allegations of human rights violations and claims to respect human rights.

