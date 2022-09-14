Advertisement
  Shooting in a Chicago park killed two people and injured seven others
Articles
  • Shots were reported at 7:46 p.m. local time on the city’s South Side.
  • Two groups got into a “verbal altercation” and fired shots at each other, police said.
  • Police are offering a $15,000 reward for information in connection with the shooting.
Two people were murdered and seven others were injured after a shooting broke out in Chicago’s Washington Park Tuesday evening following an incident between two groups, according to authorities,

At 7:46 p.m. local time, shots were fired in the 500 block of East 51st Street on the city’s South Side.

In an evening press briefing, Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean stated that two groups got into a “verbal fight” and fired firearms at each other.

A 43-year-old male was shot in the back of the head and sent to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, where he was pronounced dead shortly after, according to police.

According to an early Wednesday morning update, a 20-year-old guy who suffered “several gunshot wounds to the torso” died in the hospital.

According to authorities, all of those involved in the violence were adults.

A 30-year-old male was shot in the left shin, a 39-year-old man was shot in the right ankle, a 27-year-old woman was shot in the upper left thigh, a 22-year-old guy was shot in the left elbow twice, and a 19-year-old man was shot in the upper right shoulder. All of the survivors were hospitalised and were in good health.

Police later stated that two other injured victims, a 33-year-old lady with an upper arm graze and a 46-year-old man with a right calf graze, had self-transported to the hospital in satisfactory condition.

The shooting, which occurred near the city’s Hyde Park district, is still being investigated.

Melean was questioned during the news conference if the groups were playing baseball on the park’s field, but he claimed it wasn’t clear. According to witnesses, shots were fired when a group was having a BBQ in the park.

The police are offering a $15,000 prize for information on the shooting.

