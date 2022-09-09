Shooting reported at Uvalde Memorial Park with 2 injured victims

A gunshot was heard in Uvalde Memorial Park on Thursday night.

Police believe the shooting may have been gang related.

The park was the scene of a massacre in May that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Police in Uvalde, Texas, said they were looking into a gunshot that happened in Uvalde Memorial Park on Thursday night. Robb Elementary School was the scene of a massacre in May that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

The Uvalde Police Department released a statement stating that two young people were hurt and receiving medical attention in San Antonio. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the shooting may have been “gang related.”

Police reported that four individuals were being held for interrogation as of Thursday night.

Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday night that he was sending six more state trooper units to Uvalde to work with local law enforcement on anti-gang initiatives. The Texas Department of Public Safety is also sending out special agents to hunt down the five gangs that are active in Uvalde.

“I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening,” Abbott said.

According to the Uvalde Police Department, the report came in at 5:30 p.m.

The shooting occurs the same week that students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time following the May 24 massacre that claimed the lives of 19 of their fourth-grade classmates and two teachers. Robb Elementary is set to be dismantled and is permanently closed.

