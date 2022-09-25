Shots fired in Florida Chuck E. Cheese parking lot

Shots were fired outside of a Chuck E. Cheese during an altercation on Saturday, police said.

A male suspect and three women are in custody for their involvement in the incident.

Two women and a minor were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, police in Florida are investigating an incident in which shots were fired outside of a Chuck E. Cheese during an altercation on Saturday.

“At this time, no shooting victims have been located,” police said.

Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, the sheriff’s office received multiple calls about shots fired near the Hillsborough County establishment. According to detectives, an altercation broke out inside the Chuck E. Cheese, but the crowd was moved outside into the parking lot by a security guard.

During the relocation, a woman brandished a firearm in the entertainment centre vestibule, and a security guard tried to take it from her.

“At some point, the woman lost possession of the firearm outside of Chuck E. Cheese,” the sheriff’s office said, “while another woman picked it up and fired at least one round into the air.” “The shooter then lost possession of the firearm, which was picked up by a third woman and placed inside a light grey Chevrolet Traverse.”

All three women, as well as a male suspect, are being held by police for their roles in the incident. According to police, there is no ongoing threat to the public.

During the fight, a white Audi collided with the Chuck E. Cheese, sending two women and a minor to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver was also taken to the hospital, according to police. “At this time, his involvement is unknown.”

It’s unclear whether the car accident is related to the initial altercation.

According to police, the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

