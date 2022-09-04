Sir Tom Jones will give an emotional tribute of his late wife

Anne-Marie ‘walked off’ the The Voice UK stage in tears.

Sir Tom Jones’ homage to his late wife struck her as “emotional.”

He is back as a coach.

According to Anne-Marie, she ‘walked off’ the The Voice UK stage in tears because Sir Tom Jones’ homage to his late wife struck her as “emotional.”

Along with the Sex Bomb singer, Olly Murs, and will.i.am, the popstar, who won the ITV series with Craig Eddie last year, is back as a coach.

The 31-year-old made the announcement ahead of the start of the singing competition series, which has aspiring stars perform a blind audition, and said there would be a particularly special performance from Sir Tom Jones.

The Welsh legend will perform the song Crumble, which the Rockabye singer said is a tribute to his late wife.

Linda Trenchard, Sir Tom’s wife, tragically passed away from lung cancer in 2016 at the age of 75.

The It’s Not Unusual singer wed Trenchard in 1957 when they were both 16 years old, and the couple was married for almost 60 years.

Anne-Marie described the touching moment to the Daily Star and other media, saying: “Tom sang one of his songs [for his wife] called Crumble and I had to walk off.”

This is a monument to him and the reason he has been able to survive for so long because he feels it, not because it was horrible but because it was so emotionally intense.

Every statement and song that he makes is made with sincerity; when he was singing that song, he remarked, “This is to my wife, and it f***** me up.”

“When you see someone who loves his wife so dearly, you could see the anguish,” Olly continued.

The Callbacks, a brand-new addition to the program, will be included in the upcoming series of The Voice UK.

