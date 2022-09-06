The Solomon Islands rejected an Australian offer.

The Solomon Islands rejected an Australian offer to finance the upcoming election, claiming the timing of the offer’s public announcement was “inappropriate,” and charged Canberra with interfering in its internal affairs.

Following Solomon’s Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s announcement that the Pacific island nation could not afford to sponsor the Pacific Games and an election in the same year, the government of the Pacific island stated in a statement on Tuesday that it appreciated the offer from Australia.

The Australian plan was made public while the government was “in the process of reacting” to Canberra, which infuriated the administration.

Australia was charged with attempting to “influence how members of parliament will vote” on new legislation that will postpone the election, according to the Australian government.

It stated that “this is an attack on our parliamentary democracy and a direct intrusion into our domestic matters by a foreign administration.”

On Tuesday, Sogavare introduced legislation to amend the constitution to provide a postponement of the four-year election cycle. Although Sogavare has urged for the poll to be rescheduled to 2024, the upcoming election is currently slated to take place on May 2023.

By hurrying the law through parliament, the prime leader has been accused by detractors of attempting to “bulldoze” democracy.

China’s impact

Tuesday morning, Papua New Guinea’s elections were recently supported by Canberra, according to Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong on ABC Radio.

She described the most recent offer as “reflecting our longtime and historical commitment to supporting democracy and democratic processes in the Solomon Islands.”

Australia has consistently given the Solomon Islands financial support and backed its most recent election in 2019. Additionally, it currently contributes cash for reform initiatives totaling around $5.7 million to the Solomon Islands Electoral Office.

With Australia, New Zealand, and the United States expecting growing influence from China after violent riots against Sogavare’s leadership erupted in the country’s capital, Honiara, last year, the Solomon Islands have been at the center of a geopolitical tug of war.

While claiming that some international media were attempting to “architect regime change,” his office has threatened to prohibit or deport foreign reporters for their “disrespectful and degrading” reporting.

The nation raised more eyebrows this week when it halted all naval visits, citing the need to examine its approval procedure. Australia and New Zealand were eventually declared to be exempt from the restriction.

