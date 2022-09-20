Some of Russia’s submarines are relocated by the Black Sea Fleet

Moscow relocated its Kilo-class submarines.

They were located from the Crimean peninsula to southern Russia.

There were concerns that long-range Ukrainian fire would hit them.

British intelligence suggests that Moscow relocated its Kilo-class submarines from the Crimean peninsula to southern Russia because of concern that long-range Ukrainian fire would hit them.

The United Kingdom’s defense ministry stated in a daily briefing on Tuesday that those submarines had “very likely” been transferred from a naval facility at Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula to Krasnodar Krai in mainland Russia.

The British ministry stated that “this is quite likely because of the recent adjustment in the local security threat level in the face of increased Ukrainian long-range strike capacity.” The fleet’s major naval aviation airport and the fleet headquarters have both been assaulted in the past two months.

Additionally, the ministry claimed that one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “motivations for annexing” the peninsula in 2014 was to “ensure” the Black Sea Fleet’s basing there.

It stated, “Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine has now directly threatened base security.”

Crimea is regarded as Russian territory by Moscow, but the peninsula belongs to Ukraine, which wants it back.

Russia was caught off guard by the pace and dynamism of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which started on September 6.

This month, Kiev forces broke through the front line and rushed across the Kharkiv region, forcing thousands of Russian soldiers to leave while leaving their tanks and ammo behind.

The Kremlin’s public relations strategy, which has consistently maintained that the seven-month-old “special military operation” is “going to plan,” has been rattled by Russia’s setbacks in recent weeks.

Russia formally declared that it was withdrawing some troops from the Kharkiv region so they could reassemble elsewhere. But local commentators urging for escalation openly recognize the losses on state television.

Putin has vowed to carry on and recently threatened a “more serious” military reaction to “acts of terrorism” in Ukraine.

