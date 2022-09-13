South Korea: Seven people killed, and two pulled from the sea

People were stranded in a submerged underground parking garage.

Two of them have been rescued.

They relied on a small pocket of air.

After 12 hours and seven fatalities, two persons who were stranded in a submerged underground parking garage have been rescued.

The two survivors relied on a small pocket of air in the apartment building’s basement garage.

In South Korea, Typhoon Hinnamnor has so far resulted in at least ten fatalities, two missing persons, and thousands of displaced people.

A male in his 30s and a Pohang resident in her 50s were the two survivors in the parking lot.

The woman climbed onto construction panels, while the man had to cling on pipes to stay alive.

As the duo was brought out on stretchers, the crowd cheered.

Last night, according to fire official Park Chi-min, they were in a stable condition.

Seven victims were found in the parking lot; after being treated, they were all declared dead.

It was assumed that everyone had gone to the basement to shift their automobiles despite the fierce storm.

In addition to expressing sympathy to those who lost loved ones in the typhoon, President Yoon Suk-yeol also pledged support for the victims and rescue efforts.

He declared Pohang a unique disaster area that qualifies for tax discounts and government aid.

The most potent typhoon to strike South Korea in recent memory, Hinnamnor, slammed the country’s southern region on Tuesday, pouring one meter of rain, damaging highways, and downing power lines, knocking out electricity to tens of thousands of houses.

The worst of the damage was in the southern city of Pohang, where two-story pool villas were completely uprooted from the ground and swept away by flash floods, while cars were scattered on the streets with their windows broken or booted open.

Armored vehicles were used to transport troops who were sent in to help with rescue and repair work across streets that had transformed into rivers.

Only a few weeks had passed since flooding brought on by torrential rains in the area surrounding the city, Seoul, claimed the lives of at least 14 people.

Over 3,000 people were forced to leave their homes due to the new storm, which also damaged hundreds of roads, bridges, and infrastructure in addition to flooding or destroying nearly 80 homes and businesses.

More than 600 schools were shut down or switched to online instruction.

