State of Emergency declared in Cape Coral

The City of Cape Coral declared a State of Local Emergency at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Due to Hurricane Ian’s predicted increasing strength, rainfall and potential storm surge, Cape Coral’s emergency operations center is fully activated.

Cape Coral City Manager Rob Hernandez urges residents and visitors to check the city’s website for storm preparation information and specific Hurricane Ian updates.

Hernandez, Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter, Fire Chief Ryan Lamb, Police Chief Tony Sizemore and Public Works Director Mike Ilczyszyn are scheduled to provide updates about Cape Coral’s preparation for Hurricane Ian, followed by a brief Q&A, at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

