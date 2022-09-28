Stephen Lawrence killer’s jailhouse selfies examined

David Norris accused of taking selfies and bragging that he will be free in two years.

The 46-year-old and Gary Dobson, 47, are both serving life sentences for murder.

Prison rules say that prisoners can’t have cell phones in their cells.

One of the people who killed Stephen Lawrence is being looked into because it is said he had a phone in prison that was against the rules.

David Norris has been accused of taking selfies and bragging that he will be free in two years when he can apply for parole.

The 46-year-old and Gary Dobson, who is 47, are both in prison for life for killing the 18-year-old black teenager in Eltham, south-east London, in April 1993. They were both sentenced to life in prison in 2012.

The Justice Ministry (MoJ) said it was looking into it.

It is thought that Norris will be put on report until the investigation is over.

The Daily Mail was the first to say that Norris had gotten the phone and that the former secretary of justice, Dominic Raab, couldn’t stop him from getting parole.

In May, Mr. Raab turned down his request to move to an open prison because he thought he was still a danger to the public.

Norris, whose nickname is “Nozza,” wrote on social media that he was “buzzing” after the High Court agreed to let him out of jail in two years. The post seemed to come from prison.

He also said, “Get that party ready, girls, because I’ll be there soon. Eye Eye, the man is back in town.”

Prison rules say that prisoners can’t have cell phones in their cells, and if they do, their sentences can be lengthened by up to two years.

When they were both sent to prison, Dobson was given a sentence of at least 15 years and 2 months, while Norris was given a sentence of at least 14 years and 3 months.

Five men were arrested at first for the murder of the A-level student because of his race. After a long campaign, the police finally charged the two with Stephen’s murder, but there are still questions about whether other people were involved.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said, “We do not allow illegal phones in jail, and anyone caught with one should expect to spend more time behind bars.”

“We have put £125 million into making prisons safer. This includes X-ray body scanners, which have stopped over 20,000 attempts to bring drugs into prisons in the last two years.”

