Steve Bannon charged for money laundering and fraud

Steve Bannon charged with money laundering, fraud, and conspiracy.

Accused of defrauding contributors during a fundraiser to support Donald Trump’s ‘We Build the Wall’ project.

Right-wing podcaster turned himself in to New York state authorities after turning himself in on Thursday.

Advertisement

Former US President Donald Trump’s steadfast ally Steve Bannon has been charged with money laundering, fraud, and conspiracy.

Mr. Bannon, 68, is charged with defrauding contributors during a fundraiser to support Mr. Trump’s initiative to erect a wall along the US-Mexico border.

Authorities in New York claim he defrauded donors and gave some of the money to two friends by lying to them.

According to the former White House senior strategist, he is a victim of persecution.

On Thursday, Mr. Bannon turned himself in to New York state authorities as six felony allegations against him were unveiled by a grand jury.

The right-wing podcaster promised to fight back as he entered court while being handcuffed and walking past reporters.

Advertisement

“This is what happens in the last days of a dying regime,” he said. “They’ll never shut me up. They’ll have to kill me first.”

The accusation against him claims that Mr. Bannon informed donors of the We Build the Wall non-profit, which generated more than $25 million (£22 million) from thousands of internet contributors, that he was “kind of a volunteer.”

Even while Mr. Bannon vowed that “not a penny” would be kept for himself or others, it is claimed that he channelled hundreds of thousands of dollars to two friends.

Also Read Ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress Former White House strategist found guilty of contempt of Congress. He faces...