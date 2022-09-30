Suspect apprehended after 5 people were shot dead in Texas

The shooting occurred Thursday morning in the city of McGregor.

The identifies of the victims and the suspect will be released later.

All middle school, freshman and junior varsity football games are canceled for the night.

Five people were shot and killed in the small Texas town of McGregor on Thursday morning, according to police.

During a press conference, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard confirmed the death toll to reporters, stating that the suspect was arrested following a police-involved shooting.

The identities of the victims and the suspect would be released later, he said, adding that he couldn’t say much about the incident because it was still being investigated.

“It’s over, but of course we want the community to heal successfully,” he said. “It’s tragic to have to break this news.”

The shooting happened Thursday morning in McGregor, a city of about 5,500 people located just west of Waco.

McGregor’s mayor, Jimmy Hering, stated that police responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the town at 7:30 a.m.

Officers responded to gunfire from the suspect and returned fire before being taken into custody, he said. It was unclear whether the suspect was injured during the exchange.

“This heinous and senseless act of violence has devastated our community,” Hering said. “While the families are being notified, we ask that you keep them, the officers, and the McGregor community in your thoughts and prayers.”

Due to the shooting, the Troy Independent School District cancelled all middle school, freshman, and junior varsity football games for the night.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” it said.

