The Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 pipeline may be leaking in Danish and Swedish waters, according to Sweden’s Maritime Authority.

“On Nord Stream 1, there are two leaks: one in the Danish economic zone and one in the Swedish economic zone. They are quite close to one another, a representative for the Swedish Maritime Administration told Reuters on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, the leaks were found northeast of the Danish island of Bornholm.

What had started the leaks was not immediately apparent.

After a gas leak from the defunct Russian-owned Nord Stream 2 pipeline leaked into the Baltic Sea on Monday, Danish officials ordered ships to avoid the area southeast of Bornholm for five nautical miles.

Gazprom, the state-owned energy company of Russia, stopped delivering gas to Germany via the busy Nord Stream 1 pipeline last month, claiming maintenance issues.

The suspension was the most recent in a string of gas supply cuts that, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which started on February 24, have led to a continuing energy crisis in Europe.

The supply interruptions, according to Gazprom, are required for routine maintenance but have been made worse by difficulties with equipment delivery brought on by Western sanctions on Russia.

Since last year, wholesale gas prices have increased by 400 percent as a result of Europe’s protracted energy crisis.

Governments have been forced to spend billions to alleviate the load as shortages have put a strain on both businesses and consumers who are already feeling the effects of sky-high inflation and the high cost of living.

As Europe enters the chilly winter months with many homes utilizing natural gas for heating, the problem is anticipated to get worse. France is one of the nations that said gasoline rationing is a possibility.

