Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s alliance of four left-wing parties failed to win an outright majority.

Exit polls had indicated the right-wing bloc could barely win.

The far-right Sweden Democrats look set to develop the second-largest party.

Sweden’s election was too adjacent to call on Sunday night, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said.

Exit polls at first foretold victory for the mandatory left-wing coalition, but results well along recommended the right-wing bloc could barely win.

Crime and incorporation of communities were major issues in the movement, and the far-right Sweden Democrats look set to develop the second-largest party.

It could take till Wednesday for all votes to be totaled.

Soon after polls locked, an early exit poll by Sweden’s public newscaster suggested Ms Andersson’s alliance of four left-wing parties would hardly win, with 49.8% of the vote likened to 49.2%.

But the left’s celebrations were maybe premature, as later incomplete results put the right-wing group ahead, with a predictable 176 of 349 seats in parliament after 94% of electoral districts were counted.

As the race is so near, the final result may consume to wait until all ballots, including postal and advance votes, are counted ended the next few days.

Whatsoever the result, the far-right Sweden Democrats take made significant gains, seeming to develop the country’s second-largest party behind the Social Democrats.

Though, its leader, Jimmie Akesson, is unlikely to become prime minister even if the right-wing bloc wins the prime number of seats. Instead, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson is likely to take that role, with the Sweden Democrats eager to become part of his administration.

