Edition: English
Edition: English

Swedish coastguard reports fourth Nord Stream leak

  • Sweden’s coastguard says it has found a fourth gas leak on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines.
  • The leaks, which were first reported on Monday, have been sending gas into the Baltic Sea.
  • The European Union thinks that the leaks in the subsea Russian pipelines to Europe were caused by sabotage.
Sweden’s coastguard said it had found a fourth gas leak on the broken Nord Stream pipelines earlier this weekOn Thursday, The first leaks were found on Monday, and gas started pouring into the Baltic Sea.

The European Union thinks that the leaks in the subsea Russian pipelines to Europe were caused by sabotage, and it has promised a “robust” response to any attempt to damage its energy infrastructure on purpose.

The leak found on Thursday is the second one found in Swedish waters. In Danish waters, two others have been found.

Even though neither pipeline was in use when the suspected explosions happened, they were both full of gas, which has been leaking out and bubbling to the surface of the Baltic Sea since Monday.

“There are two emission sites in Sweden’s exclusive economic zone,” the coastguard said in a statement. “The larger one is above Nord Stream 1 and the smaller one is by Nord Stream 2.”

It also said that the distance between the two sites was about 1.8 km (1.1 miles).

The Danish government has also said that each of the two sections of pipeline in their exclusive economic zone has one hole.

