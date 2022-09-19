Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan conflict: Death toll rises to 81

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan’s conflict claimed the lives of 35 of its residents.

The recent border confrontations between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan claimed the lives of 35 of its residents, bringing the total death toll to at least 81.

The Tajik foreign ministry posted a death toll of 35 persons, including women, children, and civilians.

The battle along the southwest border had also injured an additional 139 people, it claimed.

24 deaths had already been reported by the ministry.

The conflict between the two Central Asian nations has reached its deadliest point in years, with 46 casualties on the Kyrgyz side.

According to Kyrgyzstan, about 136,000 people of areas close to Tajikistan were also evacuated.

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, urged “no further escalation” between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Sunday.

Putin also asked the leaders of the Central Asian countries to “take steps to address the crisis as soon as possible by strictly peaceful, political, and diplomatic means” in his phone conversations with them.

Despite being members of the CSTO, which is led by Russia, both former Soviet Union nations frequently experience rising tensions.

The fighting has persisted despite the two sides’ Friday agreement to a ceasefire, with one side accusing the other of breaking the truce.

According to a representative for the UN, Antonio Guterres urged the leaders of both parties to “engage in dialogue for a lasting truce.”

The former Soviet republics have experienced border disputes throughout their thirty years of freedom. Their 970-kilometer (600-mile) border has to be delineated in around half of its length.

At least 50 people were killed in unprecedented skirmishes between the two nations in 2021, which stoked concerns about a broader battle.

