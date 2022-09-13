Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

Supposedly, after Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, he declared he would never leave the White House.

According to New York Times writer Maggie Haberman, he is said to have said, “I’m just not going to leave,” to one of his assistants.

She claimed he said to a coworker, “We’re never leaving.” When you’ve won an election, how can you leave? ’

While promoting her book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Haberman revealed the disclosures.

Shortly after the November 3 election, she claimed that he appeared to know he had lost to Joe Biden.

He stated, “We did our best,” and he informed press assistants, “I felt we had it.”

There has never been a president who refused to leave the White House in history.

The closest historical precedent, according to Haberman, is when First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln lingered at the White House for over a month following President Abraham Lincoln’s murder.

Trump’s advisors were in the dark about his likely next step when he announced that he would stay in the White House, which had not been previously reported.

Trump did leave the White House on the day of Biden’s inauguration, but not until after urging his followers to challenge the election results at a rally on January 6 in the morning, which sparked a Capitol storming.

According to the constitution, the term of office for the US President expires at noon on January 20.

If Trump had remained in the White House, he would have been a trespasser at the precise moment the new president took the oath and assumed office.

As part of their oath to uphold the constitution, the Secret Service, military, and FBI, the incoming president would request security personnel to escort the outgoing president from the building.

No president has ever been driven out in this manner, but Mary Todd Lincoln, who was grieving her husband’s death, remained in the White House for more than a month.

