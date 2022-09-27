Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home in a truck driven by his wife.

Paxton was being subpoenaed to testify at a hearing Tuesday.

A process server said he knocked on the front door of Paxton’s home.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home on Monday in a truck driven by his wife. State Sen. Angela Paxton, to avoid being served with a subpoena, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

Paxton was summoned to testify at a hearing on Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by abortion rights groups. To prevent state prosecutors from prosecuting them for providing financial and other assistance to Texans. Seeking abortion services outside of the state.

Process server Ernesto Martin Herrera stated in his sworn affidavit that he knocked on the front door of Paxton’s home. And a woman identifying herself as Angela opened the door. Herrera wrote that after he said he was there to serve legal documents on the state attorney general. She said Paxton was on the phone and in a hurry to leave.

Herrera stated that he offered to wait for her and gave her his business card. After about an hour of waiting in his car, he said, a black Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up to the driveway. Paxton left the house about 20 minutes later, and Herrera approached him on the driveway.

“I walked up the driveway toward Mr. Paxton and addressed him by name.” “Herrera penned a piece. “As soon as he saw me and heard me call his name, he turned around and RAN back into the house through the same garage door.”

Angela Paxton then left the house, climbed into a different Chevrolet truck in the driveway, and began driving, leaving the driver’s side rear door open.

“A few minutes later, I noticed Mr. Paxton running from the garage door to the rear door behind the driver’s side.” “Herrera penned a piece. “I approached the truck, called him by name, and informed him that I had court documents for him. Mr. Paxton ignored me and continued on his way to the truck.”

Herrera stated that he intended to leave the documents on the ground beside the truck. Both vehicles then drove away, leaving the documents on the ground where he had placed them.

Paxton said in tweets Monday night that he was avoiding a “stranger lingering outside my home” out of concern for the safety of his family.

“This is a ridiculous waste of time, and the media should be ashamed,” Paxton wrote in a response to The Texas Tribune, which broke the story first. “Across the country, conservatives have faced threats to their safety, many of which have gone unnoticed or condemned by the mainstream media.”

“It’s clear that the media wants to incite another controversy involving my work as Attorney General, so they’re attacking me for having the audacity to avoid a stranger lingering outside my home and expressing concern about the safety and well-being of my family,” Paxton added on Twitter.

Paxton was served with the subpoena months after suing the Biden administration in July over a directive from the Department of Health and Human Services to provide abortions in emergency situations. Secretary of Health Xavier Becerra stated in the guidance that a 1985 law known as the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act protects providers offering emergency abortion services, even if a state law prohibits it.

