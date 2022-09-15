The beach ruined after Leonardo DiCaprio’s movie, is set to be restored

Court orders the beach to finally undergo repairs.

It appears 20 years after the shoot of the movie.

Maya beach has been entirely destroyed.

A judge has ordered that The Beach, a famous Hollywood location, will finally undergo repairs 20 years after the movie was shot there.

Following the success of the blockbuster starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tilda Swinton, thousands of tourists descended upon the shooting location, causing Maya Bay beach to be completely destroyed.

After dozens of coconut trees were planted by filmmakers to make the coral bay appear more “tropical,” authorities have recently declared that it will be restored to its full previous splendor.

In order to create a scene that fit the movie’s premise, they were also charged with bringing in heavy machinery to change the beach’s topography and swapping over numerous clever plants.

The Civil Court accepted the case in 2012, and it was heard in three courts until the Supreme Court’s ultimate decision was announced yesterday.

Danny Boyle was the director of the movie about a traveler looking for a “paradise” island, which has subsequently gained cult status.

The Beach made Maya Bay famous, but it was forced to close in 2018 to give the area time to recuperate after tens of thousands of fans flocked there.

Boats wrecked beautiful coral reefs and stomped on the animals that lived there, forcing specialists and volunteers to laboriously rehabilitate them.

Even worse, it implied that some coral pieces had been superglued to fresh pebbles.

However, the film’s producer, 20th Century Fox, had previously ordered that the beach be left precisely as it had been found.

Additionally, it claimed to have cleared tons of trash from the serene shooting location.

Thai municipal authorities launched a legal case in 1999 seeking 100 million baht (£2.3 million) in damages from Thai government entities, 20th Century Fox, and a Thai film coordinator.

A prior decision stating that the royal forest department was responsible for the rehabilitation of Maya Bay was maintained by the supreme court of Bangkok yesterday.

Two unsuccessful court challenges were made by environmental activists to halt the movie’s filming for fear that it might harm the island.

To order to prevent any additional harm, the daily visitor count has been restricted.

