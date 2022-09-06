The body of a missing jogger Eliza Fletcher identified

Eliza Fletcher, 34, was abducted during a run on Friday morning.

Her body was discovered Monday; cause and manner of death have not been disclosed.

Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with Fletcher’s disappearance.

A body discovered during the investigation into the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, the 34-year-old woman who was abducted during a run on Friday morning, was the missing jogger, Authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, announced Monday that a body had been discovered one day after charges in an alleged kidnapping case were announced against a man.

Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with Fletcher’s disappearance on Sunday, according to Memphis police.

Following the identification of her body, police said Abston was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree murder in the commission of a kidnapping.

The cause and manner of death have not been disclosed.

According to police, around 4:20 a.m. Friday, someone approached Fletcher and forced her into a dark sport-utility vehicle.

According to an affidavit attached to a criminal complaint, a pair of Champion slide sandals recovered from the area where Fletcher went missing contained DNA matching Abston.

According to the document, security video from the scene showed “a black GMC Terrain passing and then waiting for the victim to run by.” According to the report, a male then exited the vehicle, ran toward Fletcher, and forced her into the passenger seat.

