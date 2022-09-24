The Queen’s funeral policing was a “huge success,”

The Met Police did their biggest ceremony-policing operation ever on the day of the funeral.

Officers from all over the UK helped with events in London, Windsor, Norfolk, and Scotland.

Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi said it was “too early to say” how much the operation cost.

Advertisement

The officer in charge said that policing during the Queen’s funeral and the time of national mourning was “a huge success.”

The Met Police did their biggest job ever on the day of the funeral.

Officers from all over the UK helped with events in London, Windsor, Norfolk, and Scotland. It was called “Operation London Bridge.”

Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi, who was in charge of Gold, praised the officers and thanked the public for their help.

The Met said that at least 67 people were arrested in London on Monday as part of a plan for the state funeral.

Since March 2021, Ms. D’Orsi has been the head of the British Transport Police. She said: “I think it’s been a huge success from a police point of view.

Advertisement

“What made this operation different to ones we routinely do is that there was no notice.

Advertisement “The operation starts from the minute that we were aware of the death of Her Majesty and that makes it fundamentally different to any other operation.”

She also said that it was “too early to say” how much the operation, which was the biggest ceremony-policing operation ever, cost in total.

Ms. D’Orsi said that during the operation, the “largest ever deployment of hostile vehicle mitigation” was used to block the entrances to roads in central London like The Mall.

Advertisement

During the 10 days of mourning, about 650 protection officers, firearms officers, and armed response vehicles were sent out. More than 500 trained search teams were sent to key landmarks and buildings where crowds gathered to look for people.

Local events were also helped by thousands of extra officers, and more than 50 police dogs trained to find explosives and guns were put to work.

When the funeral procession left the capital and went to Windsor, where the Queen was finally laid to rest, it was the job of the Thames Valley Police to keep order.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim De Meyer said it was “among the biggest operations in our force’s history.”

“I also want to thank the people who live and work in our town, as well as the many tourists who come here,” he said.

“Over the last 10 days, it was a pleasure for their coworkers to meet and talk with them.”

Advertisement

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said, “This was the largest ever ceremonial policing operation. Thousands of officers from forces all over the UK were sent to manage and oversee this one-of-a-kind event, including making sure the Royal Family and foreign dignitaries were safe during the state funeral.”