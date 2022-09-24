The Ukraine war eclipses other world concerns at the UN

World leaders speak regarding Russia’s conflict in Ukraine.

President Muhammadu Buhari, urged people to remember everything else.

It is the largest military war in Europe.

World leaders spoke at length about the issue dominating this year’s United Nations General Assembly meeting: Russia’s conflict in Ukraine.

Only a select handful, like Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, urged people to remember everything else.

The largest military war in Europe since World War II was quickly brought up by him as well, but he wasn’t just there to talk about it or how it had affected the markets for food, gasoline, and fertilizer.

Buhari bemoaned that it was becoming more challenging to address the recurring concerns that came up during this assembly’s annual debates because of the current crisis in Ukraine.

Inequality, nuclear disarmament, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the more than one million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar who have been living in limbo in Bangladesh for years were a few of the issues he continued to list.

No one discounted the significance of the fight in a setting where words are carefully chosen, confrontations are carefully measured, and fear of a worsening of the war and its wider implications is palpable.

However, remarks like Buhari’s quietly hinted at a certain uneasiness, at times verging on annoyance, with the international community’s focus on Ukraine.

These whispers are audible enough that the United States’ UN ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, made a point of outlining Washington’s strategies for addressing issues like food hunger, climate change, health, and others during the most important annual gathering of the diplomatic community.

Other nations have voiced concern that, while we concentrated on the Ukraine crisis, we were neglecting other global concerns, but she insisted that was untrue.

However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lamented that the UN is being diverted from its work by Russia’s invasion at a Security Council meeting a few days later.

There is a hotspot or news development that consumes a lot of diplomatic oxygen every year at the assembly. The world is able to concentrate on one issue at a time, according to former UN official Jan Egeland.

However, diplomatic time and attention are valuable, sought-after resources. As well as the ability and resources to assist.



According to data from the UN humanitarian office, this year, governments and private organizations contributed roughly $3.7 billion to aid Ukraine and

Ukrainian refugees. For Yemen’s war-torn country, where the UN estimates that more than 17 million people are suffering from severe famine, about $2 billion has been raised.

These are significant campaigns. Only $428 million has been raised for Bangladesh’s Rohingya population and for Myanmar.

The organization Egeland runs aids displaced individuals all throughout the world, especially in Ukraine. However, he claimed that he has a “urgent obligation to draw attention to absolute freefalls elsewhere.”

Since it got so much worse in Europe, specifically in and around Ukraine, it didn’t get better in the Congo, Yemen, Myanmar, or Venezuela, according to Egeland. “We must fight for those who are going hungry behind this terrible conflict in Ukraine.”

