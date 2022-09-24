Advertisement
date 2022-09-24
  • The US is giving Taiwan “dangerous signals”
The US is giving Taiwan “dangerous signals”

The US is giving Taiwan “dangerous signals”

The United States has been accused by China of sending “extremely erroneous, hazardous signals” about Taiwan. Beijing has informed Washington that it has “no right to interfere” with Beijing’s efforts to “resolve” the Taiwan problem.

On the fringes of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had 90 minutes of “direct and honest” conversations about Taiwan, a US source told reporters.

The senior US administration official stated, “The secretary made crystal clear that, in accordance with our long-standing one-China policy, which again has not altered, the maintenance of peace and security across the Strait is absolutely, vitally crucial.”

In a statement on the meeting, China’s foreign ministry claimed that Washington was sending “extremely erroneous, dangerous signals” on Taiwan and that the more aggressively Taiwan pursues independence, the less likely it was that a peaceful resolution would be reached.

The ministry quoted Wang as saying, “The Taiwan issue is an internal Chinese affair, and the United States has no authority to interfere in how it will be resolved.”

According to Chinese state media, Wang and Blinken discussed China’s position on the “wrong behavior” of the US towards Taiwan during their meeting.

Wang told Blinken, according to a report in China’s Global Times, “We must emphatically reject and prevent “Taiwan independence.”

Since US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August, which was followed by extensive military exercises by China, tensions over the island have risen. Additionally, US President Joe Biden has vowed to support the democratically run island.

The commitment of US soldiers to defend the island was made apparent in Biden’s remark, which was his most recent.

Wang delivered a similar message to James Cleverly, the foreign minister of the UK, during a meeting earlier this week in New York, also on the fringes of the UN General Assembly.

According to a statement from China’s foreign ministry, Wang said the UK should “honor its one-China pledge and resolutely oppose ‘Taiwan independence’.”

