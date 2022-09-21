The world responds to Putin’s preliminary plans for the Ukraine war mobilization

The war in Ukraine has prompted a partial military mobilization in Russia.

Vladimir Putin cautioned that this was “not a bluff.”

He was defending Russian territory.

The seven-month-old war in Ukraine has prompted a partial military mobilization in Russia, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who cautioned that this was “not a bluff.”

Putin claimed he was defending Russian territory and that the West sought to destroy the nation in a televised speech to the country on Wednesday. He declared that Russia will defend its borders with every tool at its disposal.

According to Sergei Shoigu, the Russian minister of defense, 300,000 more people would be enlisted to participate in Russia’s military operation in Ukraine as a result of Putin’s directive.

Ukraine

Putin’s announcement of a limited mobilization, according to the presidential advisor for Ukraine, was “completely foreseeable.”

According to Mykhailo Podolyak, who spoke to Reuters, “the war is clearly not going according to Russia’s scenario and as a result prompted Putin to make incredibly unpopular measures to mobilize and severely restrict the rights of people.”

210th day of the “three-day war”. Russians who demanded the destruction of 🇺🇦 ended up getting: 1. Mobilization.

2. Closed borders, blocking of bank accounts.

3. Prison for desertion. Everything is still according to the plan, right? Life has a great sense of humor. Advertisement — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) September 21, 2022

British Empire

According to British Foreign Office Minister Gillian Keegan, Putin’s statement was a disturbing escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, and his warnings must be taken seriously.

“Obviously, it’s something we should take seriously because, you know, we’re not in control—in fact, I’m not sure he is either, really. Evidently, this is escalating, Keegan told Sky News.

The United States

The partial mobilization, according to the US ambassador in Ukraine, is an indication of “weakness.”

Bridget Brink stated on Twitter that “sham referenda and mobilization are symptoms of weakness, of Russian failure.”

She declared, “We will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. The United States will never recognize Russia’s claim to allegedly acquired Ukrainian territory.

