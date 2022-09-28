Advertisement
‘This storm is larger than the state of Florida,’ says Rubio

Articles
  • Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall near Florida’s west coast on Thursday.
  • Storm surge could cause “people drowning to death, dying because of water is way too high,” Rubio says.
  • ‘This is a massive storm. This storm is bigger than the state of Florida’.
Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., expressed concern Wednesday about the potentially life-threatening effects of Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida’s west coast. During an interview with Fox News, Rubio was asked what he was most concerned about, and he responded: “The liquid. The inundation.”

“We discuss storm surge. We discuss flooding. We’re talking about people drowning to death, and the number of people dying as a result of water is far too high. Last night, they had to redo the numbers. They didn’t have a colour for 12 to 15 feet on the storm surge map “He was speaking about the historic storm surge levels expected near where Ian is expected to make landfall.

“I am concerned, and we are now praying for those who did not heed the evacuation orders,” Rubio said.

“This is a huge storm. This storm is the size of the state of Florida. It is larger than the peninsula “He stated.

