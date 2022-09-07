Western Europe wilts under heatwave
Iberian Peninsula have seen temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius. 150 people evacuated...
Power companies pleaded with their overheated customers to be prudent with electricity use on Wednesday, as millions of people throughout the western United States face another torturous afternoon of searing triple-digit temperatures.
In a heat wave that is forecast to endure the rest of the week, the high temperature is predicted to reach 109 degrees in Sacramento, California, 99 in Los Angeles, 103 in Salt Lake City, 100 in Grand Junction, Colorado, and 108 in Las Vegas.
Surprisingly, Wednesday’s heat in the state capital of California is a little respite after Tuesday’s record-breaking high of 116 degrees. Sacramento had never had a September temperature of 110 degrees or more before this year, but now the city has experienced those hot conditions two out of every three days.
Tuesday, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District expressed gratitude to its “amazing customers” for their energy efficiency.
In a statement released late Tuesday night, the utility added, “With your assistance, we were able to avert rotating outages.” Please continue to decrease energy use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. because there are still three more days of temperatures of 100 degrees or higher to come.
