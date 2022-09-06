Three civilians were killed by Russian bombardment says governor

A 73-year-old woman and two men killed in shelling near Kharkiv, regional governor says.

Rescuers searching rubble of residential building hit in city centre for trapped civilians.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in its attacks on Ukrainian towns and cities.

Advertisement

A senior official said on Tuesday that three civilians, including an elderly woman, were killed in Russian rocket attacks on Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region, while rescuers searched the rubble of a residential building hit in Kharkiv city centre.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, is located near the Russian border and has been constantly shelled throughout the conflict.

A 73-year-old woman was killed overnight when the house she was staying in on the outskirts of the city was destroyed, regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said in a Telegram message.

He also claimed that two men were killed in shelling in the village of Zolochiv, north of the city.

On Tuesday morning, another rocket attack damaged a five-story residential apartment building near the city centre.

Advertisement

Smoke poured from the upper floors of the building, which had been partially destroyed. At least two cars were crushed by rubble on the street in front.

“Our house shook violently as there was an explosion. Tiles landed on my (grown-up) child’s back, and the ceiling collapsed on top of me “Oksana Koshnyaryova, who was rescued from the building, told Media.

Rescuers were clearing rubble “because we can’t rule out the possibility that there are still people trapped beneath,” Governor Synehubov said.

On Tuesday morning, air raid warnings were issued across Ukraine, and authorities reported explosions in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where a fuel depot was hit.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in its attacks on Ukrainian towns and cities since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation.

Also Read Russia claims United States is responsible Europe’s gas supply crisis Russia blames the US for pressuring European leaders to cut economic and...