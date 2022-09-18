Three people were killed in a plane crash near a Colorado airport

A single-engine Cessna 172 and another aircraft “collided and crashed” near Longmont, Colorado.

First responders discovered two separate crash sites, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities have not yet identified the three people who died in the crash.

Advertisement

Two planes collided in midair Saturday in Boulder County, Colorado, killing at least three people. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that a single-engine Cessna 172 and another aircraft “collided and crashed” near Vance Brand Airport in Longmon shortly before 9 a.m. Longmont is about a half-hour drive from Boulder.

According to the FAA, there were two people on board the Cessna 172. The number of passengers on board the second aircraft, identified as a Sonex Xenos by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), has yet to be confirmed, according to the FAA.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, both passengers in the Cessna 172 died at the scene. The other aircraft had one confirmed occupant, who was also reported dead when first responders arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, when first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered two separate crash sites.

The first plane was discovered on the south side of Niwot Road, while the second plane was discovered on the north side.

According to police, the three people killed in the crash have yet to be identified.

Advertisement

The FAA and NTSB are looking into the crash.

embedpost slug=”president-zelenskys-automobile-crashes-in-kyiv/”]