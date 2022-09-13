Tornado Warning in New York Ends After 25 Minutes

Flash flood warning remains in effect for large swath of Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.

NWS’s New York office urges people to move immediately to higher ground.

The warning affects more than 4 million people and almost 750 schools.

Advertisement

On Tuesday morning, a tornado warning affecting New York City residents was lifted after 25 minutes. The National Weather Service (NSW) issued the temporary warning for the city’s Brooklyn and Queens boroughs due to severe thunderstorms in the area.

Until 7.30 a.m., a flash flood warning was in force for a wide portion of Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island.Some people on social media said the loud tornado warning woke them awake.

tornado warning in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/GMQmswCxqd — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 13, 2022

Advertisement

The National Weather Service issued the emergency notice shortly after 4.30 a.m. next Tuesday It ran out of time at 5 a.m. on Tuesday with no reported tornado sightings

People were advised to “seek immediate cover in a basement or an inside room on the lowest floor of a solid building.”

“If you are outside, in a mobile home, or in a car, move to the nearest solid shelter and protect yourself from flying debris,” it warned.

Also Read State of emergency issued after “extensive” tornado damage to Goshen "Extensive damage" to hundreds of homes, Goshen's administrator says. The majority of...

“Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. In the cautioned region, more rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches is possible. “Flash flooding is currently occurring or is anticipated to commence soon,” the NSW warned in the notice.

The NWS’s New York office recommended residents to get to higher ground immediately and avoid walking or driving through flood waters on Twitter, as the alert impacts more than 4 million people and nearly 750 schools.

Advertisement

According to the NWS’ Weather Prediction Center, heavy rain and strong thunderstorms are expected to cause flooding and destructive winds over the northeast on Tuesday.

“Some thunderstorms may become severe, particularly across sections of eastern New York and into western New England, where a minor danger of severe thunderstorms exists,” it warned.

“Damaging wind gusts, localised hail, and one or two short tornadoes are probable this afternoon and early evening.” It comes after torrential rains in the Midwest caused significant flooding on Sunday, particularly in Chicago.

Also Read Michigan’s Gaylord Tornado wreaks havoc On Friday, a rare tornado ripped through the small northern Michigan town...