Tractor rams police cars, thwarting murder arrest

Law enforcement officers were looking into a report of a drunk driver in Fivemiletown, County Tyrone.

After that, a man tried to elude the police in a tractor and ended up damaging three police cars.

A man in his 25th year was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

Advertisement

In Fivemiletown, which is located in County Tyrone, a man has been detained on suspicion of attempting to commit murder after a tractor was seen crashing into three police cars.

On Saturday, around twelve thirty in the morning, law enforcement officers who were looking into a report of a drunk driver went to an address on Tattenabuddagh Lane.

After that, a man tried to elude the police in a tractor and ended up severely damaging three police cars in the process.

The incident did not result in any injuries to law enforcement officers.

After that, a man in his 25th year was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder, and he is still there.

Det. Insp. Snoddy stated that the incident was reckless and cowardly, and that if the officers hadn’t taken evasive action, they would have been seriously injured or killed. She also stated that if the officers hadn’t taken evasive action, the suspect would have gotten away.

Advertisement