Trial of Trump ally on foreign agent charges will begin with jury selection

Tom Barrack is accused of acting as a foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates.

Federal prosecutors say he worked to advance the Middle Eastern country’s interests.

Barrack, who chaired Trump’s inauguration committee, has pleaded not guilty.

On Monday, jury selection will begin in the trial of Tom Barrack. A private equity executive and former fundraiser for former President Donald Trump. On charges of acting as a foreign agent without informing the US government.

According to federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, Barrack, the 75-year-old former chairman of the firm now known as DigitalBridge Group Inc., worked for the United Arab Emirates between 2016 and 2018 to influence Trump’s campaign and administration and advance the Middle Eastern country’s interests.

Barrack, who chaired Trump’s inauguration committee, and his former assistant and co-defendant Matthew Grimes have both pleaded not guilty.

They intend to claim that their interactions with UAE officials were part of their work for DigitalBridge, which was known at the time as Colony Capital.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan will question dozens of potential jurors. To determine whether they are biassed against Barrack due to his ties to Trump, among other conflicts that could preclude them from serving.

Cogan wrote on Sept. 2 that candidates who expressed “merely some dislike” of Trump could still serve after hundreds of potential jurors filled out questionnaires.

The trial is expected to centre on allegations that UAE officials advised Barrack on what to say in television interviews, what to say in a 2016 energy policy speech by then-candidate Trump, and who should be appointed ambassador to Abu Dhabi.

Prosecutors claim that Barrack, Grimes, and Al Malik failed to notify the US attorney general. That they were acting as UAE agents, as required by federal law.

According to Barrack’s lawyers, the US State Department. And Trump were aware of his contacts with Middle Eastern officials, demonstrating that he did not intend to be a foreign agent.