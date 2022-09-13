Tributes paid to Archie Battersbee at his funeral in Southend

Archie Battersbee’s parents lost a series of legal battles over his medical treatment.

His funeral was held at St Mary’s Church in Southend, Essex, on Saturday.

Archie Battersbee’s family and friends paid tribute to him at his funeral in Essex after he died as a result of a legal battle over his life support.

Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, the 12-year-old boy’s parents, lost a series of legal hearings regarding his medical treatment in August.

To remember him, mourners at St Mary’s Church in Southend were asked to wear purple ribbons or ties to the service.

“He was the best little boy ever,” Ms Dance told the congregation.

Archie, she said through tears, had lived a “fulfilled, happy life” and was “moulding into such a perfect young man.”

“There was nothing ordinary about Archie,” said Matt Badcock, head teacher at Earls Hall Primary School, where Archie was a student.

Throughout his service, he praised Archie for his loyalty and “strong friendships.”

Verity Adams of South Essex Gymnastics Club also paid her respects.

Archie, she said, was a keen gymnast who scaled every piece of equipment with “no fear.”

“I’ve never seen someone so young have that much confidence,” she said.

Purple became synonymous with Archie’s Army, the name given to those who supported his parents’ legal battle.

His mother stated ahead of the service that the 12-year-old had wished to be a world champion fighter and that the funeral would honour that wish.

“He’s still going out on a high note,” she said.

Ms Dance discovered her son unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, in April, and she suspected he had been injured while participating in an online challenge.

Archie had severe brain injuries and required life-sustaining measures such as mechanical ventilation and drug treatment. He was never conscious again.

Ms Dance and Archie’s father had fought the Barts NHS Health Trust, which runs the Royal London Hospital in east London, over their son’s care.

Doctors believed that withdrawing life support was in his best interests, and this decision was supported by several courts over the course of several months. Treatment was discontinued in August.

Ms Dance said the weeks since Archie’s death had been “really hard” and “quite unbearable” ahead of the funeral.

