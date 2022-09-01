Trump legal team to square off against US Justice Dpt

A special master is an independent third party who is sometimes appointed by a court in sensitive cases to review materials that may be subject to attorney-client privilege in order to ensure that investigators do not improperly view them.

On Thursday, Trump’s newest lawyer, former Florida Solicitor General Christopher Kise, added his name to the case, possibly indicating that he will be handling arguments before the court.

Trump’s attorneys claimed in their initial request to the court that the former president wanted to protect materials that were protected by a legal doctrine known as executive privilege, which can shield some presidential communications.

After many legal experts criticised the argument as illogical, Trump’s legal team narrowed its request by asking for a privilege review without explicitly mentioning executive privilege.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department echoed those sentiments.

Prosecutors told the court on Tuesday that Trump “has no property interest in any presidential records (including classified records) seized from the premises,” noting that a former president cannot assert the executive privilege against the executive branch itself.

Prosecutors also stated that the department’s filter team, a group of non-investigating agents, had already reviewed the materials and determined that only a limited number may be protected by the attorney-client privilege.

The hearing will be presided over by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee in the Southern District of Florida.

She previously stated that she was leaning toward appointing a special master, but that could change after the Justice Department presented its evidence and arguments late Tuesday.

Prosecutors revealed in their filing that Trump’s records custodian, whom they did not name, falsely certified that a thorough search had taken place and that all government records had been returned to the government.

The certification was made on June 3, when three FBI agents and a top Justice Department official went to Mar-a-Lago to retrieve all remaining records after a grand jury subpoena was issued.

Prosecutors said Trump’s lawyers never claimed he had declassified any of the materials during that visit, and they handed over 38 pages marked as classified inside a double-taped envelope.

However, his attorney also prohibited government investigators from opening or looking inside some of the boxes that Trump kept in one of his storage rooms, according to the report.

After the FBI discovered evidence of possible obstruction, the department decided to seek court approval for a search warrant.

