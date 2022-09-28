Tulsa DA’s daughter arrested after allegedly stabbing her father

Steve Kunzweiler and his daughter were both taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The DA’s daughter cut herself first and then allegedly stabbed her father, police said.

She remains in the hospital under police guard; she’ll be booked on domestic violence charges.

Advertisement

Tulsa police arrested District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler’s daughter on Tuesday after she allegedly stabbed her father, the lead prosecutor in Oklahoma’s second largest county, according to authorities.

At around 2 p.m., police were called to Kunzweiler’s home. Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said in a statement on Tuesday that CDT was arrested “in reference to a disturbance and an assault related to his daughter.”

According to Meulenberg, Kunzweiler and his 30-year-old daughter were both taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries as a result of the “mental health crisis.”

“What happened was that his daughter and he got into an altercation in which she stabbed him.” “Meulenberg explained. “The injury was caused by a possible mental health crisis on the daughter’s side, which led to the assault on her father.”

Firefighters had to wrestle “with the daughter to get her under control,” Meulenberg said, adding that the police department’s “family violence unit and our crime unit are investigating this case like any other case.”

Also Read Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner should be fired The mother of murdered Domonic Billa, 21, lambasted District Attorney Larry Krasner....

Advertisement

Tulsa Police Department Jennifer Kunzweiler, the DA’s daughter, was identified as the suspect by Chief Wendell Franklin.

Jennifer Kunzweiler remained in the hospital on Wednesday, under police guard, according to Meulenberg. When she is released, she will be charged with domestic violence with the use of a dangerous weapon, according to Meulenberg.

“She cut herself first before attacking the DA,” Meulenberg told on Wednesday.

DA Kunzweiler, who was first elected in November 2014, praised first responders for their quick work.

“Unfortunately, I found myself in a situation I hoped would never occur. Fortunately, my injuries are minor enough that I can return home “Kunzweiler made the announcement in a statement.

“Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern for my family and me. I am grateful to the Tulsa Fire Department, EMSA, Tulsa Police Department, and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance. I’m also grateful for the professionalism and compassion shown by the staff and doctors at Saint Francis Hospital in treating my injuries.”

Advertisement

Also Read Steve Bannon is accused of fraud in relation to a border wall fundraiser Bannon, 68, is charged with defrauding contributors during a fundraiser to support...