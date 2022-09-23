Two Liberian officials are detained in South Korea on rape charges

Advertisement
The police in South Korea announced On Friday,  that they had detained two Liberian government officials in connection with the alleged rape of two teenagers who were in South Korea.

The men, who were in their 30s and 50s respectively, were arrested on the spot at a hotel in the city of Busan in southeast of South Korea on Thursday after a friend of the alleged victims reported the case to the police, according to the police in Busan.

According to a representative from the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, the ministry is currently investigating whether or not the two Liberians are eligible for diplomatic immunity.

The police have stated that they intend to apply for official arrest warrants for both of the men, which will enable them to hold the suspects in custody for up to ten days.

Reuters was unable to immediately get in touch with the Liberian officials or their attorneys in order to solicit a comment from them.

An email sent to the Liberian Embassy in Tokyo, which is responsible for handling Korean-related matters, was not immediately met with a response.

