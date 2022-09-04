Typhoon Hinnamnor: China and Japan ground flights and ferries

Typhoon Hinmanor, this year’s strongest global storm, lashed Taiwan and Korea on Sunday.

Cities in eastern China suspended ferry services and canceled classes and flights.

More than 50,000 police officers deployed to divert traffic from danger areas.

Advertisement

As Typhoon Hinmanor, the strongest typhoon on record, pounded Taiwan and Korea with strong gusts and heavy rain on Sunday, cities in eastern China suspended ferry services and postponed courses and flights in Japan.

More than 50,000 police personnel were rescued and deployed to help reroute traffic from dangerous locations as Shanghai suspended ferry services. The Eastern Business Center in Wenzhou mandated the cancellation of all classes on Monday.

The Hinmanor is expected to proceed steadily north towards the East China Sea with maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometres per hour (109 mph), according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

Okinawa, an island in southern Japan, has ordered evacuations and aircraft disruptions. The storm is predicted to bring the Korean peninsula a lot of rain, which could result in flooding.

At 10 a.m. on Sunday, the National Meteorological Center of China issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for northeast Zhejiang, Shanghai, and independent Taiwan.

Also Read First typhoon of the year, Chaba, strikes China Typhoon Chaba, the Thai name for the hibiscus flower, was moving northwest...

Advertisement

The centre also advised people to avoid big gatherings, both indoors and outdoors, and asked ships to return to port to find shelter from the wind.

More than 100 flights between Okinawa and neighbouring islands as well as portions of the main southern island of Kyushu were impacted by the storm, which battered Okinawa and the surrounding islands in Japan with strong winds and heavy rain.

Trees were shown being forcefully shook by the storm and having pavements covered in heavy rain in footage broadcast on Japan’s NHK national television.

On Ishigaki Island, a greenhouse for mangoes was destroyed. Two elderly persons on the main island of Okinawa reportedly collapsed and suffered minor injuries.

In the southern region, where a mass of dense rain clouds is stranded, officials warned that the slow-moving storm might bring rain and raise the risk of floods.

According to Taiwan’s state news agency, more than 600 people in New Taipei, Taoyuan, and Hsinchu counties were relocated to shelters on Saturday amidst torrential rain and violent gusts.

Advertisement

In Miyoli County, the storm triggered landslides and uprooted more than 100 trees near the road. On Saturday, more than 100 ferry services to Taiwan were also cancelled, along with about 40 planes.

Also Read Super typhoon near Okinawa, Japan is the strongest storm yet Super Typhoon Hinnamnor is currently several hundred kilometers to the east of...