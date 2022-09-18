Typhoon Nanmadol hits Japan, evacuating millions

Typhoon Nanmadol has brought winds of at least 180 km/h (112 mph) to the island of Kyushu.

The island of Kyushu in the south of Japan was hit by one of the biggest typhoons that has ever hit Japan.

Typhoon Nanmadol has brought winds of at least 180 km/h (112 mph), and some places could get 500mm (20 inches) of rain today and tonight.

Four million people or more have been told to leave their homes.

Flooding and landslides will cause a lot of damage, and hundreds of flights, bullet trains, and ferries have been cancelled.

This morning, the typhoon hit land near the city of Kagoshima, which is on the southern tip of Kyushu.

Kyushu is the most southern of the four main islands that make up Japan. There are more than 13 million people living there.

The Japan Times says that the government had issued a “special alert” for the island. This was the first time this had happened outside of the Okinawa Prefecture, which is made up of smaller, more remote Japanese islands in the East China Sea.

The Meteorological Agency of Japan said that Nanmadol would bring heavy rain, storm surges along the coast, and strong winds that could cause homes to fall down.

As the typhoon moves north across Kyushu, it is pouring a lot of rain on the island’s mountainous centre.

Over the next few days, it is likely to move through central Japan toward Tokyo and keep most of its strength as it goes.

The rain, which is already making rivers rise and could cause land and mudslides, is the biggest danger to people and property.

People all over Kyushu have been told by the government to go to shelters.

Nanmadol is the 14th typhoon to hit the Pacific this year, and it is by far the biggest one to hit Japan.

An official from Japan’s meteorological agency said on Saturday that it could be worse than both 2018’s Typhoon Jebi, which killed 14 people, and 2019’s Typhoon Hagibis, which cut power to a lot of people.

Scientists say that climate change is making these storms bigger and more destructive, but the country is ready to deal with them.

