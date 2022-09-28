Typhoon Noru: Hundreds of thousands evacuated in Vietnam

Typhoon Noru made landfall near Vietnam’s popular beach resort city of Da Nang on Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of thousands evacuated as hundreds of thousands of people face flooding.

Storm weakened to Category 1 hurricane just before noon, but still packs powerful winds and heavy rain.

On Wednesday morning, Typhoon Noru made landfall near Vietnam’s popular beach resort city of Da Nang, bringing strong winds and heavy rain as hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated.

Noru made landfall in Vietnam at 5 a.m. The storm hit Wednesday local time, less than 36 hours after leaving a path of destruction in the Philippines, where it was known as Karding.

The typhoon weakened slightly before making landfall, but it was still a Category 2 hurricane with winds near 175 kph, or about 109 mph.

According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, the storm weakened to the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane shortly before noon. However, floods hit the province of Quang Nam, which includes the historic city of Hoi An and the beach resort hotspot of Da Nang.

According to Viet Nam News, the English newspaper published by the state-run Vietnam News Agency, more than 100,000 households with 400,000 people had been evacuated as of Tuesday. The city is home to approximately 11,000 foreign tourists and 7,000 domestic visitors.

The government also stated that local authorities had directed nearly 58,000 boats carrying 300,000 labourers to relocate to safe havens.

Pham Nguyen Duc Anh, 24, an English teacher with Teach For Viet Nam in Quang Nam province’s Que Son district, and his flatmate decided to stay at their neighbor’s house on Tuesday night because they feared the house would be vulnerable in the strong winds.

When they returned home late Wednesday morning, when the storm had passed, they discovered that their roof had been partially destroyed and that water had leaked into their home, but things were not as bad as they had feared.

“It was my first time here, living in a very vulnerable area to climate disasters,” he explained.

Prior to Noru’s arrival, Vietnamese authorities had prohibited vessels from entering the sea and had advised students to stay at home.

It is expected to bring strong winds and surges along the coast near Da Nang before weakening as it moves inland over Southeast Asia. Flooding is expected in central Vietnam, southern Laos, and northern Thailand over the next 48 hours.

According to Viet Nam News, local authorities were asked on Tuesday to cancel unnecessary meetings in order to focus on storm prevention and control.

