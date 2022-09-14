UK backs Ukraine’s claim that it shot down an Iranian-made drone used by Russia

The UK’s defence ministry has backed a Ukrainian claim that Ukraine’s forces likely shot down an Iranian-made drone.

It said it was “highly likely” that Russia has deployed unmanned aerial vehicles made by Iran.

The Iranian government has yet to comment on the claims.

The ministry said in its latest military intelligence assessment on Wednesday that it was “very likely” that Russia had used Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the nearly seven-month battle in Ukraine.

“As its own inventories shrink, Russia is almost definitely increasingly acquiring weaponry from other strongly sanctioned governments like Iran and North Korea,” it stated.

The declaration came a day after the Ukrainian military released multiple photographs and stated it had likely shot down an Iranian Shahed-136 aircraft near Kupiansk in Kharkiv.

The Iranian government has yet to respond to the allegations, but officials have previously denied giving Russia with drones to be deployed in Ukraine, claiming that Iran would not assist any side in the conflict and would instead support its resolution via discussion.

The Shahed-136 has no known official specifications, although it is a “suicide drone” capable of transporting a warhead over extended distances.

The suspected loss of the UAV near the front lines “suggests there is a serious potential that Russia is attempting to utilise the device to undertake tactical strikes rather than against more strategic targets farther into Ukrainian territory,” according to the UK intelligence briefing.

The Shahed-136 is also suspected of being used by Iran in strikes in the Middle East, including a July 2021 attempt on the oil ship MT Mercer Street.

The US and Israel both blamed Iran for the strike last year, but Iran denied involvement.

