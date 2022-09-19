UK gets ready for Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral

Thousands of people are expected to attend the state burial.

It includes a number of world leaders and aristocracy.

The public will view the queen’s casket.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the state burial for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in the heart of London, including a number of world leaders and aristocracy from Japan to Lesotho and Europe.

On Monday, at 6:30 a.m. (05:30 GMT), the public viewing of the queen’s casket, which is adorned with the imperial crown, orb, and scepter, will come to an end.

During the four days that the oak coffin was in state, hundreds of thousands of people stood in line for hours to pass by it. Early on Saturday, the predicted wait time reached a high of more than 25 hours, and by Sunday, newcomers were no longer welcome.

On the final day of the formal lying-in-state at the 900-year-old Westminster Hall, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, French President Emmanuel Macron,

Japanese Emperor Naruhito, and US President Joe Biden joined those paying tribute to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

“Having her for 70 years was a blessing for you. President Biden referred to the queen as “decent, honorable, and all about service” and stated, “We all were.

On Sunday night, the United Kingdom observed a moment of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth.

Following the passing of his mother, King Charles III stated he and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, had been “very deeply touched” by sorrow and solidarity messages from Britain and other countries.

The cortege’s final journey

The royal funeral for the longest-reigning monarch in British history will start just before 11 a.m. (10:00 GMT), when the queen’s coffin will be carried to the abbey by 142 sailors from the Royal Navy.

There will be 200 pipers and drummers leading the parade. The casket will be followed by King Charles, his brothers, sons Princes William and Harry, and other members of the royal family.

