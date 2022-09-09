UK PM Liz Truss to meet King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

Liz Truss will meet the King for the first time since the Queen’s death.

Prime Minister expected to read at service commemorating the Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Charles is scheduled to deliver a televised address to the nation following meeting with Truss.

Liz Truss will meet King Charles III for the first time since the Queen’s death,On Friday afternoon.

Following his arrival in London from Scotland, the prime minister is expected to go to Buckingham Palace for an audience with the King.

Following his meeting with Truss, who has only been in office for four days, Charles is scheduled to deliver a televised address to the nation.

Truss is unlikely to deliver a speech on Friday, but he will read at a service commemorating the Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral at 6 p.m.

Much government business has been halted, but Truss began the day with a cabinet meeting in which ministers paid tribute to the Queen and shared their memories of meeting her, followed by a moment of silence.

Later, she is expected to hold phone calls with international leaders who want to express their sympathies to the British people.

Ministers have also met to plan the period of national mourning and the Queen’s funeral. These are primarily the responsibility of the Palace, but the government will be involved in policing and determining whether a bank holiday will be declared to commemorate the funeral.

