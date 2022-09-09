Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ukraine claims new progress on the southern front

Ukraine claims new progress on the southern front

Articles
Advertisement
Ukraine claims new progress on the southern front

Ukraine claims new progress on the southern front

Advertisement
  • Ukrainian forces are claiming victories in the Kherson region as they take swaths of territory in the Kharkiv region.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defense Thursday claimed that Ukrainian forces had abandoned their positions.
  • Two locations on the border between Kherrson and Mykolaiv regions.
Advertisement

 

Ukrainian forces are claiming victories in the Kherson region as they take swaths of territory in the Kharkiv region.

“There is good news: we are advancing….we have advanced on the enemy’s positions from two to tens of kilometers in various areas. But we are not yet announcing the names of settlements and the directions in which we are successful,” Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for the defense forces in the south, said on Ukrainian television Friday.

But she said Russian forces continued to strike from the air.

Advertisement

“They are weak on land, they try to hit civilian positions, populated areas, and rear areas.”

Humeniuk also claimed that some Russian units were refusing to fight.

Very little video evidence has emerged from the southern front in recent days about the battlefield situation.

The Russian Ministry of Defense Thursday claimed that Ukrainian forces had abandoned their positions in two locations on the border between Kherson and Mykolaiv regions due to heavy casualties.

Advertisement

Kupyansk is an important logistical and supply hub for Russian forces not just in Izium and Lyman, immediately to the south, but also for some parts of the Luhansk and Donestk regions.

Also Read

Russian and Turkish Presidents to meet next week to discuss the grain deal
Russian and Turkish Presidents to meet next week to discuss the grain deal

The annual Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan,...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story