Ukraine claims new progress on the southern front

But she said Russian forces continued to strike from the air.

“They are weak on land, they try to hit civilian positions, populated areas, and rear areas.”

Humeniuk also claimed that some Russian units were refusing to fight.

Very little video evidence has emerged from the southern front in recent days about the battlefield situation.

The Russian Ministry of Defense Thursday claimed that Ukrainian forces had abandoned their positions in two locations on the border between Kherson and Mykolaiv regions due to heavy casualties.