Ukraine convenes emergency meeting of security and defence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will hold emergency meeting with top security, political, and defence officials.

Kremlin says Russia wants to take over four regions of Ukraine.

Zelenskyi has said many times that the “referendums” were illegal and that Ukraine would respond strongly.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would sign papers on Friday declaring Moscow's annexation of regions where Russia held what Kyiv and the West said were fake referendums at gunpoint on Russian-held Ukrainian land.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would sign papers on Friday declaring Moscow’s annexation of regions where Russia held what Kyiv and the West said were fake referendums at gunpoint on Russian-held Ukrainian land.

“President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for tomorrow. The agenda and other details will be announced later,” presidential spokesperson Serhiy Nykyforov wrote on Facebook.

Zelenskiy has said many times that the “referendums” were illegal and that Ukraine would respond strongly.

“The territorial integrity of Ukraine will be restored, and if Russia accepts the results, we will respond very harshly,” Zelenskiy told Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in a phone call on Thursday, according to his office.

The commander-in-chief of the armed forces, the defence, foreign, and prime ministers, and the head of the Ukrainian Security Service are all on the National Security and Defense Council. Its job is to help the president make and coordinate decisions about national security.

