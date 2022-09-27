Ukrainian forces resume its attack East of Izium

Ukrainian military says it has freed part of the village of Pisky-Radkivski.

Ukrainian military is still attacking Russian forces east of Izium and has freed part of the village of Pisky-Radkivski, said local Ukrainian officials.

“The village of Pisky-Radkivski, which was the second largest settlement in the area before the war and was home to about 2,000 people, is already in the hands of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the Borova village council wrote on its Facebook page.

It said that the Ukrainian military is “clearing and demining” and “still finding groups of Russian soldiers there.”

The council said that at the moment, Ukrainian forces are moving north along the Oskil River toward the occupied village of Borova.

“Fighting is underway,” it said. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine are pushing out the enemy, but the liberated territories are suffering from enemy shelling. The sounds of explosions are also constantly heard from the north, east and south. The occupation authorities left the community, almost all collaborators also fled.”

It said that some people were able to leave their homes, but that many others are still hiding in their basements.

Izium is near the border between the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions of Ukraine. In April, before it was taken over, it was hit by a lot of Russian artillery fire. During the five months that they were there, the invading army used it as a major base.

This month, Ukrainian forces took back control of the city, dealing a major blow to Russia’s military offensive in the east.

