Amazing video depicts Ukrainians sobbing as they hug soldiers who had freed them from Russian rule.

The military of Ukraine has been discreetly attacking Vladimir Putin’s villages in the south and east of the nation for the past few days.

After spending the previous six months in Balakliya, close to Kharkiv, under Russian occupation, video shows a group of ladies who are clearly upset.

As they kissed and hugged Ukrainian troops, civilians were moved to tears.

Well done, boys, thank God, exclaimed one.

’Another person said: “My children and grandchildren and I have been praying over the past six months to see you again.

The party was cautioned to “remain in the basement for the time being since there may still be shelling,” nevertheless.

This is only one of many videos showcasing similarly heartwarming events in the important military strongholds of Balakliya and Izyum.

In a different video, a man is seen placing a pan of food on top of a Russian tank that Ukrainian soldiers have seized.

A woman then gave the soldiers a bouquet of flowers and said, “We brought you a hot meal.”

Russian state television said that its soldiers had repelled the onslaught, but the Russian defense ministry originally disputed any part of Ukraine’s success.

Moscow, however, said on Saturday that its troops had left Izyum and Balakliym, stating that its fighters had made the premeditated decision to “regroup” there.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, declared on Friday that his troops had “liberated and taken control of more than 30 communities” in Kharkiv.

He declared, “We are bringing back the Ukrainian flag and providing safety for our people everywhere.”

According to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War, Ukraine has reclaimed at least 2,500 square kilometres of once-pro-Kremlin Kharkiv during the past week.

