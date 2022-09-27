UN “deeply disturbed” by Russia protest detentions

The UN is worried about the detention of thousands of Russian protesters who were against President Putin’s order to partially mobilise the army.

At least 2,398 people were arrested in different cities across Russia from September 21 to September 26,

In a statement released Tuesday, Ravina Shamdasani, a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said, “We are deeply disturbed by the large number of people who have reportedly been arrested in the Russian Federation for protesting after the authorities announced a partial mobilisation of troops in the context of the armed conflict in Ukraine.”

“We stress that arresting people solely for exercising their rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression constitutes an arbitrary deprivation of liberty. We call for the immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained and for the authorities to abide by their international obligations to respect and ensure the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly,” Shamdasani added.

From September 21 to September 26, at least 2,398 people were arrested in different cities across Russia, according to the latest information released on Tuesday by the independent protest monitoring group OVD-Info.

