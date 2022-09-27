UN says Russia mistreats Ukrainian prisoners

The U.N. human rights office said that Russian forces and their armed allies have killed Ukrainian prisoners without a court order.

Both countries have denied that they have hurt people’s rights.

The OHCHR released its report a few days after the head of a U.N.-mandated investigation body said that Russia had committed war crimes in Ukraine.

The U.N. human rights office said that Russian forces and their armed allies have killed Ukrainian prisoners without a court order, abused them sexually, and done other bad things,In a report released Tuesday.

The report, which was put out by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), said that both sides in the conflict had broken some rights, but it was especially worried about how Russian forces and affiliated armed groups treated civilians and prisoners of war.

Russia and Ukraine didn’t say anything right away about the report, which was put together by the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine between February 1 and July 31. (HRMMU). Both countries have denied that they have hurt people’s rights.

“The Russian Federation’s ongoing armed attack on Ukraine and the fighting that goes along with it have made the human rights situation in the whole country very bad. Human rights have been broken in many ways by both civilians and combatants because of the war “what it said.

The head of the HRMMU, Matilda Bogner, said that Russian and pro-Russian captors posed serious health and safety risks to Ukrainian war prisoners.

“They have been treated in a cruel and degrading way by Russian security forces and those of the affiliated armed groups,” she said at a news conference in Kyiv as she introduced the report.

The OHCHR released its report a few days after the head of a U.N.-mandated investigation body said that Russia had committed war crimes in Ukraine, such as raping, torturing, killing, and putting children in cages.

